Singled Out: Katie Knipp's Metro In Paris Katie Knipp released her new album "Take It With You" today (November 7th) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Metro In Paris". Here is the story: While in Paris for the first time a few years ago, I decided to get on the metro during their rush hour. It was a total and complete sardine can. Bodies just smashed up against each other, no eye contact, no small talk, no nothing except for that total claustrophobic, space invaded feeling. So I decided to turn the story around and make it a sexy dance. It could borderline on a little "baby it's cold outside" forced upon affection, but it sure was fun to write. I feel extra sultry and flirty while performing it. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Singled Out: Katie Knipp's Metro In Paris


