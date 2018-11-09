Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

(hennemusic) Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky, has filed a medical malpractice suit against the late Soundgarden singer's doctor alleging he over-prescribed drugs that eventually caused her husband to commit suicide.

Rolling Stone reports Vicky's suit against Dr. Robert Koblin claims the physician "negligently and repeatedly" prescribed Cornell "dangerous mind-altering controlled substances... which impaired [his] cognition, clouded his judgement and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life."

The suit claims Koblin prescribed Cornell over 940 doses of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam (also known as Ativan) between September 2015 and his death by suicide in May 2017.

At the same time, Koblin was prescribing Cornell Oxycodone, though it alleges that the doctor never conducted a medical examination of Cornell, performed any lab studies or clinical assessments.

Vicky's suit alleges that Koblin failed to warn the singer about possible side effects of Lorazepam, which include impaired judgement and rational thinking, diminished impulse control and increased risk of suicide in addiction-prone individuals.

The suit claims Koblin knew Cornell was an "addiction-prone individual," because Koblin was referred to Cornell through Cornell's therapist for substance abuse.

Vicky Cornell is suing for, among other charges, negligence, failure to obtain informed consent and willful misconduct, with Koblin and Robertson Cardiovascular Center named as defendants in the suit. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released

Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Chris Cornell To Be Honored With Hometown Statue

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Duet Of Prince Cover For Father's Day tribute

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article



