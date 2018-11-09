News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

11-09-2018
Chris Cornell

(hennemusic) Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky, has filed a medical malpractice suit against the late Soundgarden singer's doctor alleging he over-prescribed drugs that eventually caused her husband to commit suicide.

Rolling Stone reports Vicky's suit against Dr. Robert Koblin claims the physician "negligently and repeatedly" prescribed Cornell "dangerous mind-altering controlled substances... which impaired [his] cognition, clouded his judgement and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life."

The suit claims Koblin prescribed Cornell over 940 doses of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam (also known as Ativan) between September 2015 and his death by suicide in May 2017.

At the same time, Koblin was prescribing Cornell Oxycodone, though it alleges that the doctor never conducted a medical examination of Cornell, performed any lab studies or clinical assessments.

Vicky's suit alleges that Koblin failed to warn the singer about possible side effects of Lorazepam, which include impaired judgement and rational thinking, diminished impulse control and increased risk of suicide in addiction-prone individuals.

The suit claims Koblin knew Cornell was an "addiction-prone individual," because Koblin was referred to Cornell through Cornell's therapist for substance abuse.

Vicky Cornell is suing for, among other charges, negligence, failure to obtain informed consent and willful misconduct, with Koblin and Robertson Cardiovascular Center named as defendants in the suit. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released

Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Chris Cornell To Be Honored With Hometown Statue

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Duet Of Prince Cover For Father's Day tribute

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors- Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off- Muse Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.