John Mellencamp To Marry Actress Meg Ryan

(hennemusic) Actress Meg Ryan has announced her engagement to rocker John Mellencamp. According to Billboard, Ryan revealed the news via her social media sites on Thursday with a hand-drawn doodle of the couple accompanied by the caption, "ENGAGED!"

The couple have dated on and off since 2010. Mellencamp, 67, has previously been married three times, while this will be the second marriage for Ryan, 56, who was previously wed to fellow actor Dennis Quaid.

"I can confirm John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are engaged," a rep for Mellencamp told Billboard. Read more and see the hand drawing here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





