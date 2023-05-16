John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'The Eyes Of Portland'

(Republic) John Mellencamp is gearing up to release his much-anticipated album Orpheus Descending. Today, he shares another taste from the LP with new song "The Eyes Of Portland."

Orpheus Descending will now be released June 16 via Republic Records. Produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio, marks Mellencamp's twenty fifth studio album. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks "Hey God" and "The Eyes of Portland" focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.

Mellencamp is currently in the midst of his massive Live and In Person 2023 North American tour, with dates running through June 27. The tour has been getting rave reviews, with LA Weekly praising "Mellencamp strode out looking for all the world like a Brando or a Paul Newman or a James Dean-a Misfit who managed to find his place in the world through his music," while the Dallas Observer describes that the show "made it clear Mellencamp is a true music legend, and from the sound of it, one that will continue to be making music for a long time to come."

He's currently performing songs from the new LP during his live set. The Chicago Tribune says "Awash in death, 'Hey God' functioned as a plea for deliverance from senseless gun violence. Preceded by a story about his encounter with a 20-something homeless woman, the solo acoustic 'The Eyes of Portland' took aim at the empty "thoughts and prayers" condolences offered as a solution to major tragedies and dilemmas."

His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.

ORPHEUS DESCENDING

1. Hey God

2. The Eyes Of Portland

3. Land Of The So Called Free

4. The Kindness Of Lovers

5. Amen

6. Orpheus Descending

7. Understated Reverence

8. One More Trick

9. Lightning And Luck

10. Perfect World

11. Backbone

TOUR DATES

May 15-Embassy Theatre-Ft. Wayne, IN

May 16-Embassy Theatre-Ft. Wayne, IN

May 17-Palace Theatre-Columbus, OH

May 19-Peace Center-Greenville, SC

May 20-DPAC-Durham, NC

May 22-Benedum Center-Pittsburgh, PA

May 23-Benedum Center-Pittsburgh, PA

May 25-Playhouse Square-Cleveland, OH

May 26-Playhouse Square-Cleveland, OH

June 2-The Lyric-Baltimore, MD

June 3-Kimmel Cultural Center-Philadelphia, PA

June 5-Beacon Theatre-New York, NY

June 6-Beacon Theatre-New York, NY

June 7-Beacon Theatre-New York, NY

June 9-Beacon Theatre-New York, NY

June 10-Boch Center-Wang Theatre-Boston, MA

June 11-Providence Performing Arts Center-Providence, RI

June 13-Palace Theatre-Albany, NY

June 14-Landmark Theatre-Syracuse, NY

June 16-Shea's Performing Arts Center-Buffalo, NY

June 17-Masonic Temple Theatre-Detroit, MI

June 19-Massey Hall-Toronto, ON

June 21-Devos Performance Hall-Grand Rapids, MI

June 23-Morris Performing Arts Center-South Bend, IN

June 24-Morris Performing Arts Center-South Bend, IN

June 26-The Riverside Theater-Milwaukee, WI

June 27-The Riverside Theater-Milwaukee, WI

