.

John Mellencamp Streams New Album Orpheus Descending

Bruce Henne | 06-18-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Mellencamp News Album art June 18, 2023
Album art

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is streaming his new album, "Orpheus Descending", in sync with its June 16 release. The rocker recorded and produced the 11-song project at his own Belmont Mall Studio in Indiana.

Mellencamp is about to wrap up his extensive 77-date "Live and In Person 2023" North American tour, with a few remaining dates through June 27. The tour has been getting rave reviews, with LA Weekly praising, "Mellencamp strode out looking for all the world like a Brando or a Paul Newman or a James Dean-a Misfit who managed to find his place in the world through his music," while the Dallas Observer describes that the show "made it clear Mellencamp is a true music legend, and from the sound of it, one that will continue to be making music for a long time to come."

"Orpheus Descending" marks the follow-up to 2022's "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", which featured multiple songs co-written with and featuring Bruce Springsteen.

Stream the new album in full here.

Related Stories
John Mellencamp Streams New Album Orpheus Descending

John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'The Eyes Of Portland'

John Mellencamp To Donate Archives To Indiana University

Bruce Springsteen Teamed With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing' (2022 In Review)

John Mellencamp Streams Unreleased Scarecrow Track 'Smart Guys'

More John Mellencamp News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation- Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival- more

Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track- Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album- more

Day In Country

George Strait's Record-Setting Streak Continues in Seattle- Elle King Teams Up With Diplo For 'Without You'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Latest News

Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation

Motley Crue Share Video From Copenhell Festival

Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of Harvester Of Sorrow

Queen Adapt Songs For The Concert Stage On The Greatest Live

Noel Gallagher Performs New Single On Later with Jools Holland

John Mellencamp Streams New Album Orpheus Descending

Argonaut Follow Adventures Of Wannabe Microserfs In Move Fast Video

Singled Out: Crazy Arm's Floating Bones