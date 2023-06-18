John Mellencamp Streams New Album Orpheus Descending

Album art

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is streaming his new album, "Orpheus Descending", in sync with its June 16 release. The rocker recorded and produced the 11-song project at his own Belmont Mall Studio in Indiana.

Mellencamp is about to wrap up his extensive 77-date "Live and In Person 2023" North American tour, with a few remaining dates through June 27. The tour has been getting rave reviews, with LA Weekly praising, "Mellencamp strode out looking for all the world like a Brando or a Paul Newman or a James Dean-a Misfit who managed to find his place in the world through his music," while the Dallas Observer describes that the show "made it clear Mellencamp is a true music legend, and from the sound of it, one that will continue to be making music for a long time to come."

"Orpheus Descending" marks the follow-up to 2022's "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", which featured multiple songs co-written with and featuring Bruce Springsteen.

Stream the new album in full here.

