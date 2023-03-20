.

John Mellencamp To Donate Archives To Indiana University

Bruce Henne | 03-20-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Mellencamp Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp will donate an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University. The collection will include items related to his iconic artistry, social activism and philanthropy, and it holds original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia.

IU President Pamela Whitten announced the news at the Mellencamp Symposium held recently on the IU Bloomington campus. "John's impact on music and American culture is immense," said Whitten. "On behalf of Hoosiers everywhere, I am exceptionally proud of John's lifelong association with IU and deeply grateful to him for selecting the university as the permanent home for his archives. His collection will be an incredible resource for arts scholars and a clear source of inspiration to our students. We are thrilled to honor him and celebrate his many contributions to music, art and IU."

The donation of his archives was one of several announcements made at the one-of-a-kind symposium that brought academic scholars, music industry leaders, journalists and more to campus for a deep dive into the cultural and social impact of Mellencamp's vast oeuvre; the day included interactive talks, panel discussions and a live interview with the Hoosier singer.

A Bloomington resident whose music career spans more than four decades, Mellencamp kicked off his extensive Live and In Person 2023 North American tour at Indiana University Auditorium with two shows early last month.

Mellencamp's latest studio album is 2022's "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", which features multiple songs co-written with and featuring Bruce Springsteen; he also released a deluxe reissue of his 1985 album classic, "Scarecrow", last fall.

Get more details about the archives and stream the "Small Town" video here.

Related Stories
John Mellencamp To Donate Archives To Indiana University

Bruce Springsteen Teamed With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing' (2022 In Review)

John Mellencamp Streams Unreleased Scarecrow Track 'Smart Guys'

John Mellencamp Streams Unreleased Scarecrow Track 'Carolina Shag'

John Mellencamp Previews Expanded 'Scarecrow' Album

More John Mellencamp News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Multiple Shows Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album- more

Matchbox Twenty First New Song In Over A Decade- The Hollywood Vampires- Yes Postpone Relayer Tour- Bullet For My Valentine Tour- more

Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault- David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reschedule Multiple Shows Due To Illness

Daryl Hall Announces Show With Billy Joel and Another With Todd Rundgren

John Mellencamp To Donate Archives To Indiana University

Singled Out: Nonstop to Cairo's Million Dollar Space

Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album

Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll'

Pink Floyd Stream Single Edit Of 'Time' from The Dark Side Of The Moon reissue

U2 Stream New Album 'Songs Of Surrender'