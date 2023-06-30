AC/DC, Mellencamp, Frampton, Trucks Featured On New TV Series With

(EBM) On the heels of the arrival of his 25th full-length studio album Orpheus Descending, artist John Mellencamp sits down with journalist Bob Costas for the premiere of the new intimate, one-hour public television series With, directed by Emmy Nominated Patrick Heaphy. The series premieres nationwide on public television tomorrow, July 1 (check local listings) and full episodes will also be available to stream weekly on WithTheShow.com.



Featuring vulnerable conversations pairing music icons with fellow creators, musicians and friends for a candid glimpse inside the creation of their most beloved hits, With will feature five episodes of unheard stories, additionally pairing Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi with David Fricke; Peter Frampton with Trey Bruce at Analog Hutton Hotel; Mike Campbell with Fricke; and Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC with Fricke. Discussing the songwriting process, challenges within the music industry and philosophy behind their art, artists peel back the curtain, exposing the perseverance that goes into creating their music.



In the season opener, musician and longtime painter John Mellencamp talks with journalist Bob Costas about fame and his dual paths of creativity, being an upstander, having control over one's art, breaking the rules, and his influences from Woody Guthrie to German Expressionism to his grandmother. Filmed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Mellencamp expresses both sides of his artistry as he plays his guitar amidst a selection of his self-portraits and drawings assembled for the episode.



"John is a great artist, and to deal in understatement, an interesting and opinionated man," mused Costas. "As it happens, we have known each other for more than 30 years and this is the latest of many interviews we have done together. Given the setting and the stage of John's life and career, it stands out as one of the most memorable."



"It is an honor to have John Mellencamp and Bob Costas at The Metropolitan Museum of Art," shares Don Maggi, executive producer of With. "John was our first choice to film at The Met to honor his achievements in his music and painting career."



With is a production of Don Maggi with iMaggination, Inc. and directed by Patrick Heaphy of LCM247, and is distributed nationally by the National Educational Television Association (NETA). With was made possible by support from The Hutton Hotel Nashville Tennessee and Heavens Door Whiskey.



With Season 1 premiere dates (for TV, check local listings):

July 1 - John Mellencamp WITH Bob Costas

July 8 - Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi WITH David Fricke

July 15 - Peter Frampton WITH Trey Bruce

July 22 - Mike Campbell WITH David Fricke

July 29 - Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC WITH David Fricke

