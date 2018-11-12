Dan Patlansky Releases New Live EP

Dan Patlansky is celebrating the launch of his UK tour by releasing his very first-ever Live EP which was recorded at the Rockwood Theatre in Pretoria in 2018 and features four live tracks taken from his latest studio album Perfection Kills, which was released earlier this year.

His ninth studio album Perfection Kills is the follow up to 2016's critically acclaimed "Introvertigo" which was voted #1 Blues Rock Album 2016 by Blues Rock Review.

The tour kicks off at the Nottingham Rescue Rooms (21 Nov) and includes dates in Norwich (22 Nov), Newbury (23 Nov), Chester (24 Nov), Bury (25 Nov), Leeds (27 Nov), Bromsgrove (28 Nov), London (29 Nov) and Bristol (30 Nov).





