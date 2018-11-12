News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes Reveal Final Artists Joining Them On 2019 Cruise To The Edge

11-12-2018
Yes

Yes have revealed the final list of artists who will be joining them on next year's Cruise To The Edge which is set to take place from February 4-9 aboard The Royal Caribbean's Brilliance Of The Seas.

The lineup will now include The Neal Morse Band, Adrian Belew Power Trio, Focus, Haken, Brook Hansen, Rachel Flowers, along with the supergroup The Sea Within (Roine Stolt, Jonas Reingold, Daniel Gildenlow, Marco Minnemann and Tom Brislin). Gildenlow has prior commitments with Pain Of Salvation and will be replaced by Casey McPherson on the cruise.

They will join the previously announced Yes, Steve Hackett of Genesis, Mike Portnoy, Riverside, Fish, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, special guest John Lodge of The Moody Blues, PFM, Frost, Gazpacho, Enchant, Spock's Beard, Airbag, Magic Pie, Baraka, Electric Asturias, IO Earth, David Cross Band, In Continuum, District 97, Fernando Perdomo, UniKuE, Marbin, and Alan Hewitt and One Nation.


