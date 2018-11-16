Radkey Streaming New Song 'Junes' Punk-rock trio Radkey are streaming a brand new song called "Junes", which follows the group's previous 2018 tracks "Rock And Roll Homeschool", "St. Elwood", "Basement", and "Feed My Brain". The band had this to say, "'Junes' is a song about rocking out and using characters and situations from video games/anime as inspiration for believing in yourself through all the negativity that you can get when you set out to do something creative," states the band about the track. "It's about a fictional superstore from a video game (Persona 4) that a lot of the characters dislike because it puts some of the smaller stores out of business. But through the hate, it is still the most successful store in town and that's a metaphor for our journey as a band. " Check out the song here.

