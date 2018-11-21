David Bowie Is Going Virtual On His Birthday

The acclaimed popular David Bowie is exhibition will be going virtual next month on what would have been Bowie's 72nd birthday. We were sent the following details:

The record-breaking exhibition drew over 2 million visitors across 12 cities will be granted digital immortality beginning on January 8th with the launch of the the David Bowie is Augmented Reality mobile app (which will be available in iOS and Android) and it will give fans access to the show's hundreds of costumes, videos, handwritten lyrics, original works of art and more to the tens of millions of Bowie fans unable to visit the exhibition before it shuttered permanently on July 15, 2018. This virtual reality adaption of David Bowie is will enable the visitor to spend as long as desired on individual items and jump to others.

The David Bowie is AR mobile app is the first release resulting from a collaboration between the David Bowie Archive and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., who hosted the exhibition in Tokyo in 2017. The New York-based studio Planeta is designing and developing the AR/VR interpretations of the original museum experience at the V&A. The AR adaptation, a first of its kind, mirrors the physical exhibition through a sequence of audio-visual spaces through which the works and artifacts of Bowie's life can be explored. 3D renderings preserve and present his costumes and treasured objects such as musical scores, storyboards, handwritten lyrics, and even diary entries--all in 360-degree detail, enabling intimate "behind the glass" access rivaling that of the visitors to the original exhibit, and enhanced by an immersive audio experience featuring Bowie's music and narration, best experienced with headphones.

Additionally, the David Bowie is mobile app will feature dozens of items not featured in the original exhibition - including some entirely new and exclusive to this AR version.

Like the David Bowie is touring exhibition, the AR and VR versions will be offered in seven different languages. The AR mobile app is the first phase of this innovative initiative, with the VR format scheduled for later release. Find more details here.





