Three Tremors Announce Debut Album

11-21-2018
Three Tremors

The metal vocalist supergroup project Three Tremors has announced that they will be releasing their self-titled debut studio album on January 18, 2019 featuring twelve original tracks.

Three Tremors features Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer).

They are currently offering up some special packages via their PledgeMusic campaign page here. Ripper had this to say, "This is one for the true metal fans. I think this will exceed even their highest expectations. Great stuff!"

Sean added, "We couldn't be more fired up for the album to finally be released. We just got off our European tour and after playing the entire album live for 17 shows, we saw the reaction of the fans to these songs. It was incredible and so we have good reason to be excited for the rest of the metal world to experience this celebration of heavy metal!"

Tracklisting:
1. Invaders From The Sky 4:54
2. Bullets For The Damned 4:11
3. When The Last Scream Fades 6:04
4. Wrath Of Asgard 4:58
5. The Cause 3:54
6. King Of The Monsters 4:24
7. The Pit Shows No Mercy 4:34
8. Sonic Suicide 4:41
9. Fly Or Die 4:55
10. Lust Of The Blade 4:29
11. Speed To Burn 5:19
12. The Three Tremors 6:18


