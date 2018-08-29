News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metal Supergroup The Three Tremors Announce Album Listening Event

08-29-2018
The Three Tremors

The Three Tremors have announced that they will be holding a special free album listening party at Battlemage Brewery in Vista, Ca on Friday, September 7th. We were sent the following details:

The event will be the first time that the entire self -titled debut album will be played for the public. The event will be attended by the entire band, including Tim "Ripper" Owens, Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin, and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (the event begins at 7pm, while the CD listening will be at 8pm).

The band will also discuss each song, and host a question and answer session. Sean Peck said "We wanted a really cool place to host this event and Battlemage Brewery is as metal a place as you can get! The place has incredible craft beers, swords and weapons all over the walls, the play metal over the PA system all day and night long, and there's all kinds of gaming going on." This will be the first opportunity to meet the band and hear this heavy slab of apocalyptic speed metal that KNAC.COM calls " One of the all-time great power metal albums!"

Marc Sasso (DIo, Halford, Cage, Death Dealer, Adrenaline Mob) is the artist who created album cover for The Three Tremors, and has re-created the Batllemage Brewery mascot just for this event as shown here on the flyer. The band will be selling merchandise there in public for the first time and will offer a free exclusive mini poster with every pre order pak purchased that night. Mexican food will also be available from the incredible Enchilamesta food truck, from 5:00-9:30 that night.

"The first time I went to this place I knew I wanted to have the listening party there," continues Peck. "Luckily the owners are huge metal heads blasting stuff like Iced Earth and Glory Hammer all day long, so they were completely stoked on the idea. We are really excited to have some So Cal metal heads come hang with Me, Harry, and Ripper and the band, and rock out to the album while drinking craft beers and eating gourmet Mexican food in a place with swords and battle axes lining the walls! And its free to the public too!"

The Three Tremors recently announced their first ever European tour and have their debut self-titled album coming out this Fall on Steel Cartel Records.


