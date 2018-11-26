News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman

11-26-2018
Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond is streaming a previously unreleased track called "The Ballad Of Saving Silverman", which will be including in his forthcoming 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition.

The new 6 CD and 115 track collection is set to hit stores on November 30th. We were sent these details about the song: "Though Diamond appeared in the 2001 comedy Saving Silverman, which is about fervent Diamond fans who try to keep their buddy from marrying the wrong woman, he never let on that he had written the perfect theme to the movie. The catchy tune sums up the film and even includes a spoken-word bridge."

Neil had this to say, "I didn't ask anybody about it or tell anybody about it, but I wrote this song while we were doing the movie. I liked it a lot, but I thought maybe [the movie] needed a little something from the heart, rather than being clever."

The film ended up featuring "I Believe in Happy Endings," written specifically for the film, as well as the classics "Cherry, Cherry," "Hello Again" and "Holly Holy."

Diamond later played the song for director Dennis Dugan after the film's release, who said he would have likely used the song if he'd known about it, "but it was already too late," Diamond says, "and I just kept it in my drawer for safekeeping until now." Listen here.


