News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

11-29-2018
Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has released a music video for his new original holiday song, "For Love On Christmas Day", from his recently-released collection, "Happy Xmas."

Featured alongside a mix of seasonal standards and lesser known holiday tunes, the project marks the guitarist's first full-length Christmas album, which he co-produced with Simon Climie and features one of his own illustrations of Santa Claus on the record's cover.

As for the traditional seasonal numbers, Clapton says "I had in my head that these holiday songs could be done with a slight blues tinge, and I started to figure out how to play the blues lines in between the vocals. I got it down and one of the most identifiable songs on the album, the one that became the foundational style, is 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.'"

"Happy Xmas" recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Holiday Album chart, which is published weekly from mid-October through early January each year.

Clapton will next be seen live during a series of three shows at London's Royal Albert Hall next May that will mark the iconic guitarist's only UK performances in 2019, which will be followed by a series of European concerts in June. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Eric Clapton Goes Behind The Scenes Of Christmas Album

Eric Clapton Goes Claymation For Brand New Video

Eric Clapton Releases 'White Christmas' Video

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

Eric Clapton Tops Album Chart With Happy Xmas

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

More Eric Clapton News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

Axl Rose Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short- KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour- Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.