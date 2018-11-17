All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

Beth Herbert shared the following, "Good morning everyone this is Beth. And indeed it IS a good morning; Toxicology results are back as is the official cause of my husband's death!

"Cause of death- Drowning; Toxicology- Oli was apparently self-treating for manic-depression that has run in his family for several generations. Anti-depressants were found in his system, as well as a sleep aid.

"The psych meds found in his system were the same ones that a close relative has been prescribed for a long time, so he knew what to hunt down for the 'treatment'.

"Seeing how he was not going (and wouldn't go) to a doctor to get diagnosed with the issue and was not being prescribed the medications and monitored on them, it explains his occasional erratic behavior here at home.

"As far as why the memorial was cancelled; concern for my personal safety and home due to numerous threats to both is the reason. If anybody knows where Oli was getting the psych meds, please call CT State Police, Troop C in Tolland, CT." - here.