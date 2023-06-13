.

Memphis May Fire and That Remains Lead Capulet Fest Lineup

06-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Capulet News June 12, 2023

(CowGirlZen) Memphis May Fire, All That Remains, Anberlin, and Norma Jean lead the lineup for this year's Capulet Fest that will be taking place on July 1st and 2nd at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut: Are you ready for an unforgettable experience? We're thrilled to announce that this year's Capulet Fest is going to be bigger, better, and more extraordinary than ever before! Over the course of two days, we'll be treating you to an electrifying lineup of over 30 bands across two stages. Get ready to kick off the Independence Day festivities in style with Capulet Fest - the ultimate pre-Fourth of July celebration! This mega event has something for everyone, from amazing food and drinks to exciting entertainment and activities.

With a wide variety of vendors, food trucks, and beer trucks on site, you'll never go hungry or thirsty. Plus, you'll be entertained by some of the top podcasters and radio personalities in the area, including Radio 104's own Amy Grey who will be emceeing the event.

But that's not all - Capulet Fest will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the night sky and leave you in awe. So gather your friends and family for this all-ages two-day music event and join us for this unforgettable event - you won't want to miss it!

Saturday, July 1
Memphis May Fire // Norma Jean
A Skylit Drive (playing Wires in full)
Secrets
For the Fallen Dreams
Until I Wake
Famous Last Words
Catch Your Breath
Spoken
Outline in Color
Set for the Fall
Versus Me
Saul
Nerv
Awake at Last
VRSTY
Dead By Wednesday
Nowhere Left
Magnets for Maniacs

Sunday, July 2
All That Remains // Anberlin
Emery
Woe is Me
Savage Hands
Picturesque
Within the Ruins
Convictions
Any Given Sin
Dreamwake
Horizon Theory
Kingsmen
Uncured
Kill the Imposter
Rise Among Rivals
Destroy / Create
Little Us
Saved By Skarlet
Gina Fritz

Related Stories
Memphis May Fire and That Remains Lead Capulet Fest Lineup

More Capulet News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Latest News

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video

Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen

The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart

Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video

The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal