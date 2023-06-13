Memphis May Fire and That Remains Lead Capulet Fest Lineup

(CowGirlZen) Memphis May Fire, All That Remains, Anberlin, and Norma Jean lead the lineup for this year's Capulet Fest that will be taking place on July 1st and 2nd at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut: Are you ready for an unforgettable experience? We're thrilled to announce that this year's Capulet Fest is going to be bigger, better, and more extraordinary than ever before! Over the course of two days, we'll be treating you to an electrifying lineup of over 30 bands across two stages. Get ready to kick off the Independence Day festivities in style with Capulet Fest - the ultimate pre-Fourth of July celebration! This mega event has something for everyone, from amazing food and drinks to exciting entertainment and activities.
With a wide variety of vendors, food trucks, and beer trucks on site, you'll never go hungry or thirsty. Plus, you'll be entertained by some of the top podcasters and radio personalities in the area, including Radio 104's own Amy Grey who will be emceeing the event.
But that's not all - Capulet Fest will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the night sky and leave you in awe. So gather your friends and family for this all-ages two-day music event and join us for this unforgettable event - you won't want to miss it!
Saturday, July 1
Memphis May Fire // Norma Jean
A Skylit Drive (playing Wires in full)
Secrets
For the Fallen Dreams
Until I Wake
Famous Last Words
Catch Your Breath
Spoken
Outline in Color
Set for the Fall
Versus Me
Saul
Nerv
Awake at Last
VRSTY
Dead By Wednesday
Nowhere Left
Magnets for Maniacs
Sunday, July 2
All That Remains // Anberlin
Emery
Woe is Me
Savage Hands
Picturesque
Within the Ruins
Convictions
Any Given Sin
Dreamwake
Horizon Theory
Kingsmen
Uncured
Kill the Imposter
Rise Among Rivals
Destroy / Create
Little Us
Saved By Skarlet
Gina Fritz
