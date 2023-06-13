Memphis May Fire and That Remains Lead Capulet Fest Lineup

(CowGirlZen) Memphis May Fire, All That Remains, Anberlin, and Norma Jean lead the lineup for this year's Capulet Fest that will be taking place on July 1st and 2nd at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut: Are you ready for an unforgettable experience? We're thrilled to announce that this year's Capulet Fest is going to be bigger, better, and more extraordinary than ever before! Over the course of two days, we'll be treating you to an electrifying lineup of over 30 bands across two stages. Get ready to kick off the Independence Day festivities in style with Capulet Fest - the ultimate pre-Fourth of July celebration! This mega event has something for everyone, from amazing food and drinks to exciting entertainment and activities.

With a wide variety of vendors, food trucks, and beer trucks on site, you'll never go hungry or thirsty. Plus, you'll be entertained by some of the top podcasters and radio personalities in the area, including Radio 104's own Amy Grey who will be emceeing the event.

But that's not all - Capulet Fest will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the night sky and leave you in awe. So gather your friends and family for this all-ages two-day music event and join us for this unforgettable event - you won't want to miss it!

Saturday, July 1

Memphis May Fire // Norma Jean

A Skylit Drive (playing Wires in full)

Secrets

For the Fallen Dreams

Until I Wake

Famous Last Words

Catch Your Breath

Spoken

Outline in Color

Set for the Fall

Versus Me

Saul

Nerv

Awake at Last

VRSTY

Dead By Wednesday

Nowhere Left

Magnets for Maniacs

Sunday, July 2

All That Remains // Anberlin

Emery

Woe is Me

Savage Hands

Picturesque

Within the Ruins

Convictions

Any Given Sin

Dreamwake

Horizon Theory

Kingsmen

Uncured

Kill the Imposter

Rise Among Rivals

Destroy / Create

Little Us

Saved By Skarlet

Gina Fritz

