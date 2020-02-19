Hellyeah, All That Remains, Butcher Babies Spring Tour

Hellyeah have announced they will be launching a U.S. headline tour this spring that will feature support from All That Remains, Butcher Babies, Saul and Deepfall.

The tour comes following the death of band cofounder and Pantera legend Vinnie Paul Abbott. The aptly named Perseverance Tour will be kicking off on April 18th in Las Vegas, NV at the House of Blues.

Kyle Sanders had this to say, "While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can't not do is tour. As easy as it would be to say we're not going on the road, we have to. Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn't promote this record properly."

All That Remains's Phil Labonte said, "We are hitting it HARD this spring and we're excited it's with Hellyeah, BB and Saul. We'll be on the road in the U.S. most of the spring so make sure you get tickets now cause these shows are not to be missed!" -of

Butcher Babies added, "After a year of writing, Butcher Babies are excited to return to the stages across America. To tour with Hellyeah and All That Remains seems like a natural progression for the band as we've been friends for years.

"We're elated to finally hit the road with these powerhouses. With an onslaught of new music and our explosive live show, we're more than ready for a triumphant return! " See the dates below:

4.18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

4.19 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

4.21 Denver, CO Summit

4.23 Chicago, IL House of Blues

4.24 E. Moline, IL Rust Belt

4.26 Sayverville, NJ Starland Ballroom

4.28 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage

4.29 Pittsuburg, PA Roxian Theatre

5.1 Virginia Beach, VA WNOR Lunatic Luau*

5.3 Chartlotte, NC Epicenter*

5.5 Atlanta, GA Buchead Theatre

5.6 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

5.7 Jackson, MS Hal&Mals

5.9 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville*

5.11 New York, NY Sony Hall

5.12 Portland, ME State Theater

5.13 Hartford, CT The Webster

5.15 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple*

5.16 Reading, PA Reverb

5.17 Worcester, MA The Palladium

5.20 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom

5.21 Sioux City, IA Anthem Hard Rock

5.22 N, Kansas City, MO Voodoo Lounge Harrahs

5.23 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

*Hellyeah Only





