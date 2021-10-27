All That Remains Announce 'The Fall of Ideals' Anniversary Tour

All That Remains have announced that they will celebrating the 15th anniversary of their "The Fall of Ideals" album with a special tour and a vinyl reissue.

The tour will feature All That Remains playing the album in full and will include special guests Miss May I, Varials, And Tallah and is set to kick off on March 12th in Worcester, MA at The Palladium and will wrap up on May 20th in Hartford, CT at The Webster.

Phil Labonte had this to say, "It's finally here. We have been planning this for ages but things have been pretty, awkward, lately. But we are going to celebrate 15 years of The Fall of Ideals NOW! We have some really cool things planned and we hope you'll come out and celebrate with us."

The vinyl anniversary reissue of the album is set to be released on November 12th. See the tour dates below:

3/12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

3/13 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

3/14 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

3/16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3/17 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

3/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

3/21 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

3/24 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

3/25 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

3/26 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

3/27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3/30 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

3/31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

4/1 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino

4/2 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Showroom

4/4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

4/5 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

4/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

4/8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

4/9 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

4/10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

4/12 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

4/13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

4/14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4/16 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

4/17 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

4/18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

4/21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

4/22 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

4/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

4/24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

4/27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

4/28 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

4/29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

4/30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5/2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5/3 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

5/4 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

5/5 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

5/7 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

5/9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

5/10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

5/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

5/13 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

5/14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

5/15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

5/17 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

5/18 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

5/19 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

5/20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

