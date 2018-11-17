News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tom Petty Collection Release Pushed Back To Next Year (Week in Review)

Tom Petty

Tom Petty Collection Release Pushed Back To Next Year was a top story on Sunday: The released date for the new career spanning Tom Petty collection "The Best Of Everything' has been pushed back to February 1st of next year, from the original November 16th date for an undisclosed reason.

The 38 track release will include music from the legendary rocker's solo career as well as with Mudcrutch and his most famous band
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

In addition to previously released, and now remastered tracks, the collection will also include an alternative version of the title song featuring a never-heard second verse to the song that originally appeared on the Heartbreaker's 1985 album, "Southern Accents."

"The Best Of Everything" will be released digitally, a 2-disc CD, and LP versions (black and clear vinyl. It will also feature an essay from Cameron Crowe. Check out the alternative version of the title song, with the additional verse, - here.

