Whitesnake's Announce New Album and Tour Plans (Week in Review)

.
Whitesnake

Whitesnake's Announce New Album and Tour Plans was a top story on Tuesday: Whitesnake's delayed new studio album is now set for release. The new studio effort, entitled "Flesh & Blood", which was originally scheduled to hit stores this past May will now be arriving in February of next year.

The band also announced that they will be leading the release early in the year by revealing the track "Shut Up & Kiss Me" as the album's lead single and music video.

Along with the new record, the band will be hitting the road next spring for a U.S. tour to support the effort. The trek will be kicking off on April 12th in Newkirk, OK. See the dates here.

Frontman David Coverdale had this to say, "We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th anniversary of Whitesnake.

"I am so honored and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people, all of whom have joined me on this amazing journey. I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will... Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank YOU!" - here.

More Whitesnake News

