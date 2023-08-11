The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic 'Slide It In'

Video still

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have released their rendition of the Whitesnake classic "Slide It In." Chipster sent over the following details about the special cover:

"During rehearsals in New York Brian, Michael & Doug were jamming on 'Slide It In' and it rocked! It brought back memories of their time together in Whitesnake.

"As the Daisies have done in the past with other great songs, this is a 'Tip Of The Hat' to the legendary David Coverdale & Whitesnake. The band can't wait to play it live at their upcoming shows!" See the dates here and check out "Slide It In" below:

