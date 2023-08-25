Whitesnake To Release Expanded Edition Of The Purple Album

(hennemusic) Whitesnake will release an expanded Special Gold Edition of "The Purple Album" on October 13. The 2015 project saw David Coverdale pay tribute to his work with Deep Purple with re-recorded versions of classic tracks from the three albums he appeared on during his three-year tenure with the legendary group: 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."
The 2023 reissue sees Coverdale celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Deep Purple debut with a newly-remixed and remastered version of the album joined by a series of alternative mixes, live recordings, and the original 1972 demo that landed the rocker his gig with the iconic UK band; he stumbled upon it among his late mother's belongings.
In the album's liner notes, Coverdale says: "I had no idea my Mam had the tape...For me, to open my Mam's trunk of personal items, 30 years after her passing, was a gift from Heaven."
The 2CD/Blu-ray edition includes an extensive collection of videos, a behind-the-scenes look at the album's making, and a song-by-song commentary by Coverdale, while a 2LP gold vinyl version will be available on the day of release.
Whitesnake is previewing "The Purple Album: Special Gold Edition" with a new remix of a live version of the "Burn" title track; stream the video here.
