Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue

(hennemusic) Whitesnake is streaming a video for the 2023 remix of its cover of the Deep Purple classic, "Lay Down, Stay Down", as featured on the October 13 release of an expanded Special Gold Edition of "The Purple Album."

The 2015 project saw David Coverdale pay tribute to his work with Deep Purple with re-recorded versions of classic tracks from the three albums he appeared on during his three-year tenure with the legendary group: 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."

"'Lay Down, Stay Down' was one of the first songs I wrote with Ritchie Blackmore at his house in Camberley, Surrey," explains Coverdale. "I took the music demo home to Redcar, on the North East coast, where I maintained an apartment overlooking the North Sea. Glenn Hughes drove up from Cannock in the Midlands to hang out, and we messed around with the lyrics. It's a lyric about dealing with bullies - an aspect of the human condition I despise; I can't tell you the original 'working' title I had, as it's quite disgusting. It's about fighting back and not taking any s**t from anybody.

"One of my favorite Ritchie guitar riffs from the 'Burn' album... and my guys totally drive it, as it should be driven...absolute balls to the wall. Super scorching solo from the incendiary Joel Hoekstra and the band firing on all six cylinders. Super new video put together, especially for this new GOLD celebration... N.B... Not Responsible For Speeding Tickets!!!"

The 2023 reissue sees Coverdale celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Deep Purple debut with a newly-remixed and remastered version of the album joined by a series of alternative mixes, live recordings, and the original 1972 demo that landed the rocker his gig with the iconic UK band.

Stream the new video here.

Related Stories

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72

Whitesnake To Release Expanded Edition Of The Purple Album

The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic 'Slide It In'

Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road

More Whitesnake News