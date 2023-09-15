Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue

(hennemusic) Whitesnake is streaming a video for the 2023 remix of its cover of the Deep Purple classic, "Lay Down, Stay Down", as featured on the October 13 release of an expanded Special Gold Edition of "The Purple Album."
The 2015 project saw David Coverdale pay tribute to his work with Deep Purple with re-recorded versions of classic tracks from the three albums he appeared on during his three-year tenure with the legendary group: 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."
"'Lay Down, Stay Down' was one of the first songs I wrote with Ritchie Blackmore at his house in Camberley, Surrey," explains Coverdale. "I took the music demo home to Redcar, on the North East coast, where I maintained an apartment overlooking the North Sea. Glenn Hughes drove up from Cannock in the Midlands to hang out, and we messed around with the lyrics. It's a lyric about dealing with bullies - an aspect of the human condition I despise; I can't tell you the original 'working' title I had, as it's quite disgusting. It's about fighting back and not taking any s**t from anybody.
"One of my favorite Ritchie guitar riffs from the 'Burn' album... and my guys totally drive it, as it should be driven...absolute balls to the wall. Super scorching solo from the incendiary Joel Hoekstra and the band firing on all six cylinders. Super new video put together, especially for this new GOLD celebration... N.B... Not Responsible For Speeding Tickets!!!"
The 2023 reissue sees Coverdale celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Deep Purple debut with a newly-remixed and remastered version of the album joined by a series of alternative mixes, live recordings, and the original 1972 demo that landed the rocker his gig with the iconic UK band.
Stream the new video here.
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72
Whitesnake To Release Expanded Edition Of The Purple Album
The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic 'Slide It In'
Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road
Guns N’ Roses Expand North American Tour- Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? Live' Video- All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne- Corey Taylor- more
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more
Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'- Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'- Brothers Osborne- more
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour
Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' On The Greatest Live
Hyro The Hero To Rock Hometown To Celebrate Album Release
Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue
KillerStar, New Band Including David Bowie's Collaborators, Share Video
Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast
Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000