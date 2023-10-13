.

Whitesnake Stream Stormbringer From The Purple Album Reissue

Bruce Henne | 10-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Whitesnake Stream Stormbringer From The Purple Album Reissue

(hennemusic) Whitesnake is streaming a video for the 2023 remix of its cover of the Deep Purple classic, "Stormbringer", as featured on the newly-available release of an expanded Special Gold Edition of "The Purple Album."

The 2015 project saw David Coverdale re-record versions of classic tracks from the three albums he appeared on during his three-year tenure with Deep Purple: 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."

The 2023 reissue sees Coverdale celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Deep Purple work with a newly-remixed and remastered version of the album joined by a series of alternative mixes, live recordings, and the original 1972 demo that landed the rocker his gig with the iconic UK band

The 2CD/Blu-ray edition includes an extensive collection of videos, a behind-the-scenes look at the album's making, and a song-by-song commentary by Coverdale, while a 2LP gold vinyl version is also now available.

Stream the new "Stormbringer" video here.

Related Stories
Whitesnake Stream Stormbringer From The Purple Album Reissue

Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72

Whitesnake To Release Expanded Edition Of The Purple Album

The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic 'Slide It In'

More Whitesnake News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

blink-182 Share New Song 'FELL IN LOVE'- Judas Priest Deliver 'Panic Attack'- Orgy And Joey Scream Team Up With 'Ghost'- more

KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech’s Widow- Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release- more

Day In Country

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'- Parker McCollum To Burn It Down With New Tour- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

Whitesnake Stream Stormbringer From The Purple Album Reissue

Nirvana Share Visualizer For Remastered 'Dumb'

Queen Celebrate 'Bohemian Rhapsody' On The Greatest Live

Mark Tremonti Shares 'The Christmas Song' Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor Marks Friday The 13th With 'Black Magic' Video

blink-182 Share New Song 'FELL IN LOVE'

Judas Priest Deliver 'Panic Attack'