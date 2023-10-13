Whitesnake Stream Stormbringer From The Purple Album Reissue

(hennemusic) Whitesnake is streaming a video for the 2023 remix of its cover of the Deep Purple classic, "Stormbringer", as featured on the newly-available release of an expanded Special Gold Edition of "The Purple Album."
The 2015 project saw David Coverdale re-record versions of classic tracks from the three albums he appeared on during his three-year tenure with Deep Purple: 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."
The 2023 reissue sees Coverdale celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Deep Purple work with a newly-remixed and remastered version of the album joined by a series of alternative mixes, live recordings, and the original 1972 demo that landed the rocker his gig with the iconic UK band
The 2CD/Blu-ray edition includes an extensive collection of videos, a behind-the-scenes look at the album's making, and a song-by-song commentary by Coverdale, while a 2LP gold vinyl version is also now available.
Stream the new "Stormbringer" video here.
