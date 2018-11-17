News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes All Star Tribute Album Released For 50th Anniversary (Week in Review)

.
Yes

Yes All Star Tribute Album Released For 50th Anniversary was a top story on Tuesday: A brand new all-star tribute album to prog legends Yes has been released. The new record, entitled "Yesterday and Today", celebrates the iconic band's 50th anniversary.

Some of the highlights include six members of Curved Air's newly recorded full band version of "Soon," as well as current bass player in YES, Billy Sherwood re-recorded the Chris Squire's signature bass track, "The Fish", and current lead singer Jon Davison performed on an acoustic medley.

Other stars on the album, which can be ordered here, include Steve Hackett, Marco Minnemann, Tony Kaye, Jay Schellen, Nick D'Virgilio, Robert Berry, Francis Dunnery, Leslie Hunt, Marisol Koss, Pat Sansone, Randy McStine, Robin Schell, Sally Minnear and co-producers Dave Kerzner and Fernando Perdomo

"YES turned 50 the year I turned 50 and Geoff Downes was one of the reasons I became a keyboardist myself! To celebrate and pay tribute to YES's music with Geoff, Jon and Billy along with so many incredible musicians from different bands and generations has truly been a blast. YES are a big influence for me and my own music. This album was a great way for myself, Fernando and all of us to show our love for both the songs and the many great people who have been part of YES going all the way back to their very first album!" - Dave Kerzner, co-producer, Yesterday and Today - here.

More Yes News

