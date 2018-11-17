News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne (Week in Review)

.
Red Dragon Cartel

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne was a top story on Wednesday: Jake E. Lee has revealed that he was approached to reunite with Ozzy Osbourne by producer Kevin Churko, which led to the formation of his current band Red Dragon Cartel.

Lee broke with Ozzy in 1987 and was replaced by Zakk Wylde, when Osbourne began prepping for his 2010 album "Scream" he decided that he did not want to work with Wylde on the effort and opened the door to Churko approaching Jake about reuniting with the legendary metal vocalist.

While explaining his decade long absence from music and the formation of Red Dragon Cartel and working with Churko on their 2014 debut album, Jake told Eonmusic, "I did start to get a little itchy after 10 years, and I was jamming with bands every once and a while here in Las Vegas, and eventually, Kevin Churko, he initially contacted me because he was doing Ozzy's albums.

"To be honest, I haven't listened to Ozzy in a long time, so I don't know which albums he did, but I know he did a couple of albums with Ozzy, but he initially contacted me because he also lives in Las Vegas, about what it would take for me to come back and play with Ozzy." Read more - here.

More Red Dragon Cartel News

