Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Announce New Album
07-18-2018
.
Red Dragon Cartel

Former Ozzy Osbourne and Badlands guitarist Jake E. Lee's band Red Dragon Cartel have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album this fall.

The sophomore effort from the group led by the acclaimed guitarist will be entitled "Patina" and is set to hit stores on November 9th the Frontiers Music Srl label.

The track listing: 01. Speedbag 02. Havana 03. Crooked Man 04. The Luxury Of Breathing 05. Bitter 06. Chasing Ghosts 07. A Painted Heart
08. Punchclown 09. My Beautiful Mess 10. Ink & Water


