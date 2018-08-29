Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Release New Video

Red Dragon Cartel, featuring Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands) have released a video for their new single "Havana" as a preview to their forthcoming studio album.

The new album will be entitled "Patina" and is set to be released on November 9th. The effort was coproduced by Jake E. Lee and bassist Anthony Esposito (Lynch Mob).

The current lineup is also rounded out by Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row) on drums and frontman Darren Smith (Harem Scarem). Watch the new video here.





