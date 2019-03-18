News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Red Dragon Cartel's Phil Varone Announces Retirement

03-18-2019
Red Dragon Cartel

Former Skid Row and Saigon Kick and current Red Dragon Cartel drummer Phil Varone has announced that he is retiring from drumming following RDC's Patina Tour.

He had this to say, "This is my farewell to drumming tour. There is no big story other than I no longer have a passion for drumming. As I get older in my life, drums have fallen to the bottom of my list. As I get older in life, drums hurt instead of making me happy...When you're not happy or lose the passion in anything you do, it's time to gracefully bow out."

He continued, "After 30 years, I've done all I've wanted to do with music and will always be proud and grateful for my drumming career. They say the best time to leave is when you're on top, and playing with Jake E Lee and Red "Dragon Cartel is the Tops for me...I leave happily and gracefully after the Red Dragon Cartel 2019 PATINA World Tour that includes Japan. I have the best fans in the world, and I truly thank my fans from the bottom of my heart for the love, for the support and for being a part of my musical. I hope you follow me to the next chapter of my life, when the time comes...until then, thank you for 30 years a drummer..."


