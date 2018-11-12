Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Announce 2019 U.S. Tour

Red Dragon Cartel, featuring legendary former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee, have announced that they will be hitting the road of a U.S. tour early next year.

The band will be launching the tour in support of their brand new album, "Pantina", which was produced by bassist/producer Anthony Esposito and mixed by Max Norman.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on February 23rd in Reno, NV at the Nugget Casino Resort and will be concluding on April 2nd in Queens, NY at Blackthorn 51.

Red Dragon Cartel Tour Dates:

2/23 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

2/24 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

2/26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

2/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

3/1 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

3/2 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

3/3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

3/5 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

3/7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

3/8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

3/9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

3/13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3/14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre's

3/15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

3/16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

3/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

3/21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

3/22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

3/23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

3/25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

3/26 - New York, NY - Iridium

3/27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

3/29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

3/30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

3/31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck

4/2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51





Related Stories

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Release New Video

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Announce New Album

More Red Dragon Cartel News

Share this article



