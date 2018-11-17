Unearth Release 'One With The Sun' Video

Frontman Trevor Phipps had this to say about the song and clip, "We chose 'One With the Sun'as the first video off 'Extinction(s)' because we feel it's one of the hardest hitting tracks in our entire catalog.

"Musically it's everything Unearth is about and lyrically it deals with the effects of climate change we are feeling today as well as the bleakness of our future unless we make drastic changes now.

"Tim Dennesen and the guys at Punchdance, inc did a great job capturing the imagery needed to get the message across. You'll be sure to hear this one at our live shows as it's already become a staple in our set. See you out there." Watch the video - here.