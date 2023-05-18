Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'

Album art

(Columbia) Award-winning multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Hozier has announced his forthcoming album Unreal Unearth will be released August 18 via Columbia Records.

Unreal Unearth features previously released tracks "Eat Your Young," Hozier's third #1 at Triple A radio, and "All Things End" as well as new single "Francesca" out this Friday, 5/19.

The album will be offered digitally as well as in various physical configurations including standard black LP, raw ochre D2C exclusive LP, burnt clay Amazon exclusive LP, light umber indie retail exclusive LP, CD, and cassette.

Hozier is currently stateside performing intimate pop-up shows in select cities ahead of his larger headline tour this fall. The sold-out 11-date run kicked off May 6 in Atlanta and will conclude with shows at New York's Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles' Troubadour on Thursday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 31, respectively.

The North American leg of Hozier's 'Unreal Unearth Tour' begins on September 9 in St. Louis, MO with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all dates.

Promoted by Live Nation, Hozier will perform 28 sold-out shows across 25 cities, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, marking his largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada to date.

US Underplays

May 17 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue SOLD-OUT

May 19 Milwaukee, WI The Rave - Eagles Ballroom SOLD-OUT

May 21 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall SOLD-OUT

May 23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club SOLD-OUT

May 25 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom SOLD-OUT

May 31 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour SOLD-OUT



'Unreal Unearth Tour' - North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park SOLD-OUT

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island SOLD-OUT

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill SOLD-OUT

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage SOLD-OUT

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell SOLD-OUT

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 23 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT

Sep 27 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center SOLD-OUT

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD-OUT

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater SOLD-OUT

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater SOLD-OUT

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion SOLD-OUT

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD-OUT

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT

Oct 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center SOLD-OUT

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena SOLD-OUT

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater SOLD-OUT

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center SOLD-OUT

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ** SOLD-OUT

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park SOLD-OUT

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre SOLD-OUT

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan SOLD-OUT

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl SOLD-OUT

**Non-Live Nation show

