Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'

(Columbia) Award-winning multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Hozier has announced his forthcoming album Unreal Unearth will be released August 18 via Columbia Records.
Unreal Unearth features previously released tracks "Eat Your Young," Hozier's third #1 at Triple A radio, and "All Things End" as well as new single "Francesca" out this Friday, 5/19.
The album will be offered digitally as well as in various physical configurations including standard black LP, raw ochre D2C exclusive LP, burnt clay Amazon exclusive LP, light umber indie retail exclusive LP, CD, and cassette.
Hozier is currently stateside performing intimate pop-up shows in select cities ahead of his larger headline tour this fall. The sold-out 11-date run kicked off May 6 in Atlanta and will conclude with shows at New York's Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles' Troubadour on Thursday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 31, respectively.
The North American leg of Hozier's 'Unreal Unearth Tour' begins on September 9 in St. Louis, MO with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all dates.
Promoted by Live Nation, Hozier will perform 28 sold-out shows across 25 cities, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, marking his largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada to date.
US Underplays
May 17 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue SOLD-OUT
May 19 Milwaukee, WI The Rave - Eagles Ballroom SOLD-OUT
May 21 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall SOLD-OUT
May 23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club SOLD-OUT
May 25 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom SOLD-OUT
May 31 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour SOLD-OUT
'Unreal Unearth Tour' - North American Dates
with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest
Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park SOLD-OUT
Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island SOLD-OUT
Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill SOLD-OUT
Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage SOLD-OUT
Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell SOLD-OUT
Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 23 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT
Sep 27 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT
Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center SOLD-OUT
Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD-OUT
Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater SOLD-OUT
Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater SOLD-OUT
Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion SOLD-OUT
Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD-OUT
Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center SOLD-OUT
Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena SOLD-OUT
Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater SOLD-OUT
Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center SOLD-OUT
Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT
Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ** SOLD-OUT
Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park SOLD-OUT
Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre SOLD-OUT
Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan SOLD-OUT
Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl SOLD-OUT
**Non-Live Nation show
