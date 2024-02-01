Unearth Deliver 'Eradicator' Video

Unearth have premiered a music video for their song "Eradicator," which is a track from their latest studio album, "The Wretched; The Ruinous", that arrived last March.

Frontman Trevor Phipps had this to say, "Since our new album The Wretched; The Ruinous was released 'Eradicator' has been posted and reposted more than any other track on the record by you all.

"Because of this we hit up our good friend Daniel Vandal from Kreact to shoot another live themed video (Incinerate) for us across the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario.

"The footage captures the high energy, and mayhem (Barrie), our Canadian friends always bring to our shows north of the border. Check out 'Eradicator' now and see you on the road."

He said of the album, "The Wretched; The Ruinous is about the eight billion people on this planet. We've created a man-made mass extinction event and have been too slow to correct our faults. Extreme weather, drought, famine, disease, erosion of land, culture wars, civil wars, wars for natural resources, and the displacement of billions of people, is all a current reality. This isn't a future problem; it is a now problem and I take this record to talk about it."

