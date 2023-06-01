Hozier Premieres 'Francesca' Video

(Columbia) Hozier has released the official video for "Francesca," the latest single from his forthcoming album Unreal Unearth. Directed by Anthony Byrne (Peaky Blinders) who collaborated on the videos for "Someone New" and "Dinner & Diatribes," the moody visual showcases Hozier's captivating live performance backed by his 8-piece touring band.

After kicking things off in Atlanta on May 6, Hozier will wrap his sold-out run of intimate pop-up shows tonight at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. He will embark on a massive 44-date international headline tour this fall with the North American leg beginning September 9 in St. Louis, MO.

Promoted by Live Nation, Hozier will perform 28 sold-out shows across 25 cities, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, marking his largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada to date.

Unreal Unearth, Hozier's third studio album due August 18, playfully explores the themes of Dante's Inferno. The 16-track LP features "Francesca," "All Things End," and "Eat Your Young," the Irish crooner's third #1 at Triple A radio. Unreal Unearth will be offered digitally as well as in various physical configurations including standard black LP, raw ochre D2C exclusive LP, burnt clay Amazon exclusive LP, light umber indie retail exclusive LP, CD, and cassette.

'Unreal Unearth Tour' - North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park SOLD-OUT

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island SOLD-OUT

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill SOLD-OUT

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage SOLD-OUT

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell SOLD-OUT

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 23 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT

Sep 27 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center SOLD-OUT

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD-OUT

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater SOLD-OUT

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater SOLD-OUT

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion SOLD-OUT

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD-OUT

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT

Oct 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center SOLD-OUT

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena SOLD-OUT

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater SOLD-OUT

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center SOLD-OUT

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ** SOLD-OUT

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park SOLD-OUT

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre SOLD-OUT

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan SOLD-OUT

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl SOLD-OUT

