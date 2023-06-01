Hozier Premieres 'Francesca' Video

(Columbia) Hozier has released the official video for "Francesca," the latest single from his forthcoming album Unreal Unearth. Directed by Anthony Byrne (Peaky Blinders) who collaborated on the videos for "Someone New" and "Dinner & Diatribes," the moody visual showcases Hozier's captivating live performance backed by his 8-piece touring band.
After kicking things off in Atlanta on May 6, Hozier will wrap his sold-out run of intimate pop-up shows tonight at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. He will embark on a massive 44-date international headline tour this fall with the North American leg beginning September 9 in St. Louis, MO.
Promoted by Live Nation, Hozier will perform 28 sold-out shows across 25 cities, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, marking his largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada to date.
Unreal Unearth, Hozier's third studio album due August 18, playfully explores the themes of Dante's Inferno. The 16-track LP features "Francesca," "All Things End," and "Eat Your Young," the Irish crooner's third #1 at Triple A radio. Unreal Unearth will be offered digitally as well as in various physical configurations including standard black LP, raw ochre D2C exclusive LP, burnt clay Amazon exclusive LP, light umber indie retail exclusive LP, CD, and cassette.
'Unreal Unearth Tour' - North American Dates
with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest
Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park SOLD-OUT
Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island SOLD-OUT
Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill SOLD-OUT
Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage SOLD-OUT
Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell SOLD-OUT
Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 23 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT
Sep 27 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT
Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center SOLD-OUT
Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD-OUT
Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater SOLD-OUT
Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater SOLD-OUT
Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion SOLD-OUT
Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD-OUT
Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center SOLD-OUT
Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena SOLD-OUT
Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater SOLD-OUT
Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center SOLD-OUT
Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT
Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ** SOLD-OUT
Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park SOLD-OUT
Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre SOLD-OUT
Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan SOLD-OUT
Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl SOLD-OUT
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'
Hozier Premieres 'All Things End' Video
Hozier Premieres 'Eat Your Young' Video
Hozier Returns With Eat Your Young EP
Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video- Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton- more
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more
Miranda Lambert And Leon Bridges Unite On 'If You Were Mine'- Ingrid Andress To Join Stevie Nicks On The Road- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video
Metallica Stream Paris Performance Of 'If Darkness Had A Son'
Extreme Visit 'Other Side Of The Rainbow' With New Video
Primal Fear Return With 'Another Hero' Video
Queens of the Stone Age Offer Up 'Carnavoyeur'
The Stranglers Box Set Featuring 1990s Albums Set For release
Peter Case: A Million Miles Away Now Available On VOD
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Vandoliers Teaming For UK Tour