Unearth And Revocation Announce North American Coheadlining Tour

Tour poster

() Unearth are joining forces with progressive death metal stalwarts Revocation for a North American string of tour dates, featuring support from Entheos and High Command.

The tour will kick off on September 29th in Brooklyn, NY at the legendary St. Vitus bar and wrap on October 20th in Ottawa, ON at The Brass Monkey. Tickets go on sale Friday August 11 at 10:00am local time.

"We are more than ready for round two of touring North America in support of our new album 'The Wretched; The Ruinous'," shares UNEARTH. "We'll be joined by the killer Revocation on this co-headlining run with support coming from the viciously heavy and progressive Entheos and our Massachusetts brothers in High Command. Let's tear it up friends."

Sep 29 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

Sep 30 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

Oct 01 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's

Oct 02 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

Oct 03 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

Oct 04 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

Oct 06 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

Oct 07 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

Oct 08 - West Palm, FL - Respectables

Oct 09 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Oct 10 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Oct 11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Oct 12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Upstairs

Oct 14 - Horsehead, NY - The Pit @ The L

Oct 15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Oct 16 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinere

Oct 17 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

Oct 18 - Barrie, ON - The Queen Barrie

Oct 19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Oct 20 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

Related Stories

Hozier Premieres 'Francesca' Video

Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'

Unearth Celebrate New Album With 'Dawn Of The Militant' Video

Ultra Rare Frank Zappa Recordings Unearthed and Set For Release

More Unearth News