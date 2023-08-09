Unearth And Revocation Announce North American Coheadlining Tour

() Unearth are joining forces with progressive death metal stalwarts Revocation for a North American string of tour dates, featuring support from Entheos and High Command.
The tour will kick off on September 29th in Brooklyn, NY at the legendary St. Vitus bar and wrap on October 20th in Ottawa, ON at The Brass Monkey. Tickets go on sale Friday August 11 at 10:00am local time.
"We are more than ready for round two of touring North America in support of our new album 'The Wretched; The Ruinous'," shares UNEARTH. "We'll be joined by the killer Revocation on this co-headlining run with support coming from the viciously heavy and progressive Entheos and our Massachusetts brothers in High Command. Let's tear it up friends."
Sep 29 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus
Sep 30 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's
Oct 01 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's
Oct 02 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
Oct 03 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
Oct 04 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
Oct 06 - Orlando, FL - Conduit
Oct 07 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
Oct 08 - West Palm, FL - Respectables
Oct 09 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Oct 10 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Oct 11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Oct 12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Upstairs
Oct 14 - Horsehead, NY - The Pit @ The L
Oct 15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
Oct 16 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinere
Oct 17 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
Oct 18 - Barrie, ON - The Queen Barrie
Oct 19 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
Oct 20 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
