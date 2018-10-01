Dave Matthews Band Announce Fall Arena Tour Dates

Dave Matthews Band are not done with their live action this year as the band will be following up their summer trek with a new 10-city arena tour this fall.

The new dates will focus on the east coast and is set to kick off on November 27th at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH and will run through mid December.

Madison Square Garden on November 29 and November 30 as well as two hometown shows in Charlottesville, VA at John Paul Jones Arena on December 14 and December 15.



Dave Matthews Band - Fall 2018 North American Tour

11/27 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

11/29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11/30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12/2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

12/4 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

12/5 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

12/7 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

12/8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

12/13 - Washington, DC - CapitalOne Arena

12/14 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

12/15 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena





