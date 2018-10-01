News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dave Matthews Band Announce Fall Arena Tour Dates

10-01-2018
Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band are not done with their live action this year as the band will be following up their summer trek with a new 10-city arena tour this fall.

The new dates will focus on the east coast and is set to kick off on November 27th at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH and will run through mid December.

Madison Square Garden on November 29 and November 30 as well as two hometown shows in Charlottesville, VA at John Paul Jones Arena on December 14 and December 15.

Dave Matthews Band - Fall 2018 North American Tour
11/27 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
11/29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
11/30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12/2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/4 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
12/5 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
12/7 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
12/8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
12/13 - Washington, DC - CapitalOne Arena
12/14 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
12/15 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena


