The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour

The Dave Matthews Band shared the exciting news this morning (January 22nd) that they will be returning to the road this summer for a North American tour.

The band will be kicking thing off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL at the Pensacola Bay Center and wrapping up the trek with an appearance at this year's Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ on September 22nd.



General public tickets will be going on sale on Friday, February 22 at 10am local time. Pre sale tickets for the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin Thursday, January 24, 10am ET and an additional pre-sale for Citi card members is set for February 19 at 10am ET through February 21 at 10pm ET.

North America Tour Dates:

4/30 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center

5/01 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena

5/04 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/07 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

5/11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/14 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Center

5/15 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/17 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/18 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/14 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/19 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/21 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/22 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/29 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/02 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/03 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/05 Elkhorn, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/06 Elkhorn, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/09 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Center

7/10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/12 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/17 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/23 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

7/27 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/23 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/24 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/27 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/30 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/01 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/04 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

9/06 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/07 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/13 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/22 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Hear.Now Festival





