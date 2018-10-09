News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle

10-09-2018
Chris Cornell

(hennemusic) A life-size bronze statue of late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell was unveiled outside the Museum Of Pop Culture in Seattle, WA on October 7th and video of the ceremony has been shared online.

The tribute - sculpted by artist Nick Marras - showcases the grunge pioneer in one of his iconic poses with his signature boots, dog tag, layers and long locks.

"It's a reflection of his light, a light that shone through his music and touched millions," said the rocker's widow, Vicky Cornell, during the ceremony, reports Rolling Stone. "A light that he used to illuminate our lives, and a light that will continue to inspire those in the future. This statue represents that light - a beautiful, powerful, incomparable presence in a hometown worthy of someone as special as Chris."

The event featured a number of speeches before the statue was unveiled by their children Lily, Toni and Christopher, with Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd in attendance

The three bandmates told Rolling Stone that it was "a lot to take in" seeing Soundgarden fans turn out nearly a year and a half after Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, 2017, hours after a concert.

"We're just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything," explained Cameron. "We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together."

"On a personal level," added Shepherd, "We haven't even gotten a chance to hang out, just us three, yet. ... We're going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step."

Cameron and Thayil reunited in June for Denmark's Northside Festival as part of a supergroup called MC50, joining the likes of original MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Zen Guerrilla's Marcus Durant, Fugazi's Brendan Canty and King's X's Dug Pinnick to pay tribute to the Detroit-based rock group. Watch video of the ceremony here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


