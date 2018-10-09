|
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover
10-09-2018
Ozzy Osbourne's camp announced that the metal legend has been forced to postpone two additional shows this week for his No More Tour 2 retirement trek, as he recovers from surgery.
According to the announcement, Ozzy made the decision after further consultations with his doctors at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, who have advised that he take a few extra days to recover.
It was also revealed that the Mountain View, CA show at Shoreline Amphitheatre, which was previously rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16, has been moved to Saturday, October 20.
Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.
