Singled Out: Army Of The Universe's Resin Electro rockers Army Of The Universe recently released a 10th anniversary remake of their track "Resin" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story: In the Fall of 2018 we will be celebrating Army Of The Universe's 10th anniversary with a special remake of the very first song we ever wrote "Resin". We suggest to listen to the original song first and then the remake so you can envision the decade that just went by. There is certainly consistency in terms of identity, but we brought in the remake some relevant innovation. The sound got a bigger and more aggressive, vocals are more readable while the arrangement was kept quite crazy. If we look back 10 years, when Lord and Trebla met, Resin was their first approach to a kind of mutual musical experimentation, if that makes sense. We got to know each others while writing Resin as we merged our styles without caring too much about what we were actually doing. While the sound got updated, theme and concept did not evolve. The song is about a future war fought by three parties: humans, nature and robots. Resin always represented the soul of the band. If you just listen to it with your eyes closed you can envision the conceptual war described by the lyrics. And that's gonna happen, we saw it from the future. This remake is leading us to a new sound and we are now ready to work on a new Ep and eventually a new album, our 4th. We'll see. 2019 looks like a big year for the Army Of The Universe. For now we enjoy this single and the amazing remix by Mr.Kristopher, a super talented dark-electro US producer. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

