Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online

A recently uncovered acoustic recording of the Beatles' 'White Album' classic "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" is now streaming online ahead of it's official release.

The unplugged version of the track was recently discovered and was recorded on July 25, 1968, and features the song's writer George Harrison on guitar and vocals while Paul McCartney works out the chords on harmonium, according to Rolling Stone via hennemusic.

The previously-unheard acoustic version of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" as the latest preview to the upcoming 50th anniversary reissue of The White Album, which will be released in various formats on November 9th. Stream the song and read more here.





Related Stories

Beatles' Pepper Named Britain's Most Popular Studio Album Of All Time

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

The Beatles Yellow Submarine Returning To Theaters This Summer

More Beatles News

Share this article



