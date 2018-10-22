News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

10-22-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will headline a New Year's Eve edition of Ozzfest at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, December 31st.

Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis of Korn and Body Count featuring Ice-T will join the legendary rocker for the first-ever, special one-night edition of his annual festival that will also include an outdoor stage headlined by guitarist Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath tribute, Zakk Sabbath.

The evening will conclude with Osbourne onstage counting down to the new year. "I asked Sharon what we're doing this New Year's Eve and she said 'We're doing F-all!", says Ozzy. "So I thought 'we didn't do Ozzfest in 2018, so let's do a New Year's Eve Ozzfest.'" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Biggest Career Surprise

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest- Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash- Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance- more

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year- Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans- more

Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates- Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour- more

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident- Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary- Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Release Unplugged 'You're The One' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

As I Lay Dying Dropped By Music Festival Amid Controversy

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Singled Out: Desi and Cody's Elija's Song

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year

Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Paul McCartney And Wings Expanding Albums For Reissue

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Blackberry Smoke and Amanda Shires Rock Tom Petty Classic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.