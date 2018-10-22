|
Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest
(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will headline a New Year's Eve edition of Ozzfest at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, December 31st.
Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis of Korn and Body Count featuring Ice-T will join the legendary rocker for the first-ever, special one-night edition of his annual festival that will also include an outdoor stage headlined by guitarist Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath tribute, Zakk Sabbath.
The evening will conclude with Osbourne onstage counting down to the new year. "I asked Sharon what we're doing this New Year's Eve and she said 'We're doing F-all!", says Ozzy. "So I thought 'we didn't do Ozzfest in 2018, so let's do a New Year's Eve Ozzfest.'" Read more here.
