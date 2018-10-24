Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Rush's landmark "2112" 1976 concept album has been selected as one of the records to receive Heritage Prize designation from The Polaris Music Prize, which recognizes Canadian music.

"Our Heritage Prize jurors listened to dozens of classic Canadian albums and tried to imagine which ones would have made it onto a short list in the four pre-Polaris eras," said Mary Dickie, the Heritage Prize jury foreperson.

"They weighed innovation, musicianship, lasting influence and general brilliance and came up with this list of outstanding albums that reflect the remarkable diversity and genius of Canadian musicians. Thanks to all the winners for your timeless work."

The winners of the 2018 Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Prize:

1960-1975

Public: Neil Young - Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Jury: Jean-Pierre Ferland - Jaune

1976 - 1985

Public: Rush - 2112

Jury: Bruce Cockburn - Stealing Fire

1986-1995

Public: Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill

Jury: Dream Warriors - And Now the Legacy Begins

1996-2005

Public: Broken Social Scene - You Forgot It In People

Jury: Kid Koala - Carpal Tunnel Syndrome





