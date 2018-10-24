News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

10-24-2018
Sinsaenum

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has revealed that he has begun work on his autobiography but warns that it may take a while before fans can get their hands on it.

He told the Impact Metal Channel, "I've had a couple of offers from book companies but I've been so busy with new music projects and recording and touring that I haven't really got down to it.

"I can't do it on the road because everything else takes all my time. But as far as the book is concerned, I already started it, to be completely honest, and it will just take some time to make sure it's absolutely detailed because I can't complete it without completing the Sinsaenum tour."


Related Stories


Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

Slipknot and Dragonforce Offshoot Sinsaenum Reveal 'Nuit Noire'

Joey Jordison's Sinsaenum Releases 'Final Resolve' Video

Slipknot Offshoot Sinsaenum Announce New Album

More Sinsaenum News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest- Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash- Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance- more

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year- Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

Bring Me The Horizon Reveal New Song's Limp Bizkit Connection

Singled Out: Karen Lawrence's It's Been So Long

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour

Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer

Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music

Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

Mastodon Kicking Off 2019 With New Tour

Heart Release Live 'Lost Angel' Video

Singled Out: Takers Leavers' Empty Glow

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.