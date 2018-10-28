News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eric Clapton Tops Album Chart With Happy Xmas

10-28-2018
Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has topped the US Holiday Album chart with his first full-length Christmas album, "Happy Xmas." According to Billboard, the project debuts at No. 1 on the seasonal chart, which is published weekly from mid-October through early January each year.

Co-produced by Clapton and Simon Climie, the record also enters the Billboard 200 at No. 168 with opening week sales of 6,000 units, of which nearly all of were in traditional album sales.

"Happy Xmas" presents the legendary guitarist's take on a mix of standards - including "White Christmas," "Silent Night" and "Away In A Manger" - and lesser known holiday tunes alongside a new original track, "For Love On Christmas Day."

"Before this became a Christmas album," Clapton explains, "there was an intention of doing a straight, normal studio album...and then it started to morph into the Christmas thing, and I think at that point it started to become a reality; and, for me, I've done something I'm really proud of, that I really believe in." Watch the trailer for the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Eric Clapton Tops Album Chart With Happy Xmas

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming

Stephen Bishop Revisits CD Feat Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Art Garfunkel

Eric Clapton Announces His Only North American Shows Of 2018

Eric Clapton Rocks Beatles Classic In Video From George Harrison Concert

Hawkwind Guitarist Looks Back On Eric Clapton Friendship

Eric Clapton Limiting Live Shows Due To Health Issues

More Eric Clapton News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse

Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47

Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly

New Year's Eve Ozzfest Lineup Expanded

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Steven Tyler Rolls With Ali McManus For Cover Of Aerosmith Classic

Manowar Sideline Karl Logan Following Child Porn Possession Arrest

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Eric Clapton Tops Album Chart With Happy Xmas

AFI Return With Surprise Song and EP Announcement

Swervedriver Release New Video And Announce Album

City Of Tyrants Release 'Astral Projection' Video

Lenny Kravitz's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Empty Trail's My World

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.