New Year's Eve Ozzfest Lineup Expanded

The lineup for the second stage for the special New Year's Eve Ozzfest has been revealed. The event is set to take place at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca on December 31st.

The main stage acts had previously been revealed with the initial announcement last week as Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Korn's Jonathan Davis and Body Count.

Now organizers have announced that the second stage will feature Zakk Sabbath, DevilDriver and Wednesday 13. Ozzy had the following to say about this special night on music: "I asked Sharon what we're doing this New Year's Eve and she said, 'We're doing f*** all.'

"So I thought, 'We didn't do Ozzfest in 2018, so let's do a New Year's Eve Ozzfest.'"





