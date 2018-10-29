News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

10-29-2018
Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has announced his 2019 series of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall. The guitarist will play three dates at the iconic venue in May, marking his only UK performances next year.

Tickets are now available for the London stops on the guitarist's 2019 "In Concert" tour, where he'll be joined by a lineup that includes Chris Stainton, Nathan East, Doyle Bramhall and Sonny Emory.

News of the 2019 concerts follows Clapton's recent two-night run at New York's Madison Square Garden and the release of his first full-length Christmas album, "Happy Xmas" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


