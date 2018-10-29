Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing a video update on his recovery following a hand injury that required surgery and resulted in the recent postponement of four US shows on his farewell tour.

The rocker was hospitalized in Los Angeles to undergo treatment for multiple staph infections in his right hand and one that had spread to his middle finger; a staph infection occurs when otherwise normal germs on a person's skin find a way into a person's bloodstream, at which point they could turn deadly if not treated.

The situation saw the rocker postpone, cancel and ultimately reschedule stops in Mountain View, CA, Chula Vista, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Las Vegas, NV that have been moved to July 2019.

"I just want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your concern," says Ozzy in a new video message to fans. "My thumb is fully recovered now. I am looking forward to seeing you all this New Year's Eve at The Forum with Ozzfest. It's gonna be great. Be there."

The first-ever, special one-night edition of his annual festival will see the Black Sabbath legend joined by a lineup that includes Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Korn's Jonathan Davis, and Body Count featuring Ice-T. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

New Year's Eve Ozzfest Lineup Expanded

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery

Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article



