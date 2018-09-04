|
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour
09-04-2018
(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has announced dates for an early 2019 tour of the UK and Europe that will feature fellow metal legends Judas Priest, as part of his "No More Tours 2" farewell trek.
The five-week run will open in Dublin on January 30 before hitting six UK cities - including Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, where Black Sabbath was formed - and then on to continental Europe.
"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," says Ozzy. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."
Osbourne's three-year "No More Tours 2" trek - which celebrates five decades of music since the 1970 release of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album - will mark the end of global touring for the legendary rocker by the time it wraps up in 2020. See the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour
Why Ozzy Osbourne Launched Battle Against Concert Giant
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation
Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest 2018 Speculation With Online Post
Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts
Judas Priest And Ozzy Osbourne Big Winners At Golden Gods
Ozzy Osbourne Leads The Final Night Of The Download Festival
Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims